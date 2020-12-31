Wilbur Hart Rittenhouse, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Wilbur was born in Ridgley, Md., on July 29, 1939, a son of the late Estelle (Beahm) and Joseph Samuel Rittenhouse.
He graduated with a degree in biology from Bridgewater College where he met Donna Kay Adams. They married in 1960 and subsequently served together in Florida in Brethren Volunteer Service. They were the parents of Teresa Ann Rittenhouse. Teresa died in 1999 while pursuing her doctorate at Saint Louis University. Donna Kay died in 2018.
Wilbur earned a Master’s degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was an avid botanist and ornithologist. While living on the Eastern Shore of Maryland he worked at the Adkins Arboretum. Later, in Saint Louis, Mo., he provided landscaping services. There he and Kay were active members of the University United Methodist Church.
Wilbur was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and its Altruistic Class.
In addition to Donna Kay and Teresa, Wilbur was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Julian Rittenhouse, and two sisters, Catherine Hall and Patricia Wine.
He is survived by a sister, Martha Treichler of Hammondsport, N.Y.; a brother, David B. Rittenhouse of Dunmore, W.Va.; and nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held for the family by the pastors of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.