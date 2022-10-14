Wilbur Helmick, 96, of Timberville, Va., died Oct. 13, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Bluegrass, Va., to the late William “Bill” and Lena Vandevander Helmick.
Wilbur was a chicken catcher for 45 years for Rockingham Poultry before retiring.
On July 7, 1951, he married the former Effie Mae Eaton, who preceded him in death Feb. 8, 1981. His second wife, Mary Cave Helmick, preceded him in death March 22, 2004.
Surviving are four daughters, Janet Propst and husband, Gary, of Harrisonburg, Judy Mongold of Timberville, Crystal Helmick and companion, Bub Fink, of Lacey Spring and Penny Kay Helmick of Timberville; one son, Wilbur Eugene Helmick Jr. and companion, Tammy, of Broadway; one stepdaughter, Roberta Boyers of Harrisonburg; one sister, Mary Ruth Waitman of Charles City, Va.; 14 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Wilbur was preceded in death by one daughter, Joan M. Coleman; one grandson, Kevin Helmick; and 11 siblings.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery near Timberville.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
