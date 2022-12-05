Wilda Alphadine Meadows, 88, of Elkton, Va., passed away Dec. 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in the Naked Creek area of Elkton on Dec. 6, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Connie and Lottie Blose Smith.
Mrs. Meadows attended the Fox Mountain School and was a lifelong member of Furnace United Methodist Church. Wilda was a babysitter to many including most all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the neighbor’s children. She also cared for her sister, Frances, for many years. She loved riding, parades and lawn parties. Before coming ill, she enjoyed gardening, canning and planting flowers.
On Aug. 8, 1958, she married Manuel Mannies Meadows, who preceded her in death May 18, 2022.
Surviving are two children, Judy Sours and husband, Bruce, and Daryl Meadows and wife, Wendy; a brother, Jennings “Wilson” Smith and six grandchildren, Crystal Meadows, Jennifer Sours and companion, Paul Dean, Tanya Meadows and husband, Clint Viands, Jessica Shifflett and husband, Wes, Shannon Meadows and companion, Jamie Whetzel and Brandon Meadows and fiancée, Kate Humphrey; seven great-grandchildren, Megan Bates and husband, David, Morgan Michael and husband, Jake, Bentley Hensley, Harley Meadows, Evan Shifflett, Kaden Shifflett and Corbin Shifflett as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard W. Meadows; sisters, Lelia “Frances” Smith and Anna Meadows; brothers, James, Charles, Elmer, Vernon, Austin and Alva Smith and great-grandson, Ryan Meadows.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Furnace United Methodist Church in Elkton with Assistant Pastor B.J. Smith and Pastor John Crawford officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Furnace United Methodist Church Building Fund, 19836 Naked Creek Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be made at kygers.com.
