Wilda G. Witmer, 86, of Mount Crawford, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center due to a head injury from a fall.
Mrs. Witmer was born in Dayton on Aug. 23, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Lewis and Elizabeth (Koogler) Knicely.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pike Mennonite Church.
On Oct. 22, 1958, she married Amos H. Witmer, who preceded her in death on May 3, 2018. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Lou Witmer Kinsinger, on March 19, 2021.
Surviving are her children, Emily Witmer and Michael Witmer, both of Mount Crawford, Janice (Everette) Orebaugh of Mount Sidney, Clyde (Lorraine) Witmer of Dayton and Kathy (Brian) Rau of Weyers Cave; sister, Ellen Rhodes of Dayton; brother, Amos Knicely of Dayton; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Orpha Heatwole and Byard Knicely; brothers-in-law, Paul Heatwole and Neil Rhodes; and sisters-in-law, Nellie Knicely and Martha Knicely.
The ministers of Pike Mennonite Church will conduct the funeral Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 17, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin OH 44610.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.