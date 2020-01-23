Wilda Grace Donoughe
Wilda Grace Donoughe, 87, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Asheville, Pa., and was a daughter of the late William and Annabelle Doughty.
On April 19, 1952, she married Clarence R. Donoughe, who preceded her in death on June 2, 2013.
Wilda was a member of the Holy Infant Catholic Church in Elkton.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David James and Robert L. Donoughe; a daughter, Anna Marie Full; a grandson, Shane Full; and a granddaughter, Angela Donoughe.
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Petrishin (Dennis), Donna MacDonald (Michael), Theresa Alex (Joseph), Daniel Donoughe (Marcia), Bonnie Flach (Allen), Francis Donoughe, Nancy Penna (Larry) and Brent Husack; sister, Thelma Taylor; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the family home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
