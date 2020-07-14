Wilda Knighting Billhimer
Wilda Knighting Billhimer, 89, of Elkton, Va., took her journey home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Wilda was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Elkton, Va., to Andrew “Jason” and Ellie Rae Knighting (Knighton). On July 30, 1949, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, George Edward Billhimer of Keezletown, a marriage that lasted 70 wonderful years.
George and Wilda’s union was blessed with five children: Sharon Billhimer Stover (passed away in 1996), Edward Lee “Casey” Billhimer (wife, Kathy) of McGaheysville, Rev. David Warren Billhimer (passed away in 2000), Wilma Billhimer Shifflett (husband, Rodger) and Ruth Billhimer Bak (husband, Mikkle) of Elkton.
In addition to her children and their spouses, Wilda is survived by daughter-in-law, Tammy Billhimer of Gloucester; grandchildren, Scott Stover, Stacy Stover DaMatha (husband, Kobi), Nancy Billhimer Hurte, Brooke Billhimer, and great-grandchildren, Leila Billhimer, Reuel Hurte, Eldon Hurte and Uriah Hurte.
Wilda was predeceased by her husband, George, on Oct. 3, 2019; her sister, Aileen Knighten, and brothers, Marshall Knighting and Calvin Knighting. Also, brother and sister, Roger Wildwood Knighton and Irene Sharon Knighton, who died in their youth.
Wilda graduated from Keezletown High School as Valedictorian of her class in 1949 prior to her marriage with George. In September of 1949, they settled in Elkton where George established Blue Ridge Radio & TV, a business that served the community for over 65 years. She was raised as a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren but transferred to Massanutten Presbyterian Church after her marriage. Since 1984, she and George attended Elkton Presbyterian Church in Elkton until experiencing failing health. Wilda was a former member of the Elkton VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Elkton Coterie Club and a morning coffee group at McDonald’s with her friends. Was known far and wide for her cake baking skills, having baked and decorated cakes for weddings, birthdays and many other occasions.
In 1975, Wilda gave her life to the Lord and carried out God’s work the entire rest of her life. She was often referred to as a “Prayer Warrior” always thinking of others first. Wilda’s faith and positive attitude were an inspiration to everyone that knew her, especially her family. Her family meant the world to her and she was constantly praying for their safety and well-being. Since her husband’s death, she often spoke of how blessed her life had been and how she looked forward to being with Jesus and rejoining George in heaven. Her dream has now been realized. One of Wilda’s favorite Bible passages was John 14: 1-4, which she read frequently.
The family would like to thank all of the in-home caregivers that assisted Wilda over the past three months and the teams from Sentara RMH Home Health and Sentara Hospice Care as well as Meals on Wheels provided by E.A.U.S. The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to Elkton Area United Services, P.O. Box 383, Elkton, VA 22827 or Sentara Hospice Services/Sentara RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Due to ongoing health risks, the family will have a private graveside service this week at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Wilda’s life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
