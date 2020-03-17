Wilda Lantz Blaine
Wilda Lantz Blaine, 89, of Bridgewater, peacefully passed on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the Joy House at Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was born in Bergton on June 11, 1930, a daughter of the late P. Samuel and Ella (Moyer) Lantz.
Wilda cared for others most of her life. She was a nursing assistant for 35 years at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren. She grew up attending Crab Run Church of the Brethren and then attended Linville Creek Church of the Brethren and sang in the choir for many years.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Ipock (Gary Martin) of Grottoes; granddaughters, Wendy Mitchell (Greg) and Laura Powell (Brad) and great-grandchildren, Liam, McKinley, and J.P; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd, Earl, Norman, and Ivan Lantz and sisters, Eunice Clemons, Lucille Weed, Edith Halterman, Ina Dove, and Bernice Getz. She is survived by one sister, Murlin Branson of Lost River.
At her request, Wilda’s body has been donated to the State Anatomical Program. Johnson Funeral Service will be handling arrangements and a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
The family would like to thank the employees at Bridgewater Retirement Community who lovingly provided Wilda with quality care for many years. You will be forever in our hearts.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.