Wilda Virginia Eppard
Wilda Virginia Eppard, 86, of Elkton, Va., passed away Nov. 8, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. Mrs. Eppard was born April 4, 1934, in Page County, and was the daughter of the late Percy and Hazel Lam.
On Oct. 4, 1950, she married David Eppard, who preceded her in death on June 19, 1970. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by special companion, Kenneth “Curly” Merica, in 2013; one son, Terry Ray Eppard; and brothers, Orbin “Tom” Lam and Elvin Leo Lam.
Mrs. Eppard was a lifelong member of Jollett Bible Mission Church. She will be remembered as a hard-working, loving and caring matriarch of her family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her daughter, Julie “Sissy” Eppard; six sons, David Eppard, Larry “Boot” Eppard and wife, Donna, Darrell Eppard, Forrest “Toby” Eppard, and Carlton “Squeaky” Eppard, all of Elkton and Danny Eppard of Stanardsville. Also surviving are special granddaughters, Kim, Misty, Chastity, Heather, Wendy, Brandy, Christy, and Bree; special grandson, Travis McAlister and wife, Whitney (and their daughter, Wrenley); 23 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others. Friends may also call or visit the home of her daughter, Julie, at 1229 Loop Road, at any time.
The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Pastors Richard and Leelee Breeden officiating. Interment will follow at the Jollett Cemetery in Page County.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
