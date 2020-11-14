On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, Wiley Hansford Dean, age 71, passed away at Augusta Health Hospital in Fishersville, Virginia.
He had been a resident of King’s Daughters’ Health and Rehabilitation in Staunton, Virginia for the last 4½ years.
Per his wishes a cremation was carried out by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton, Virginia. His ashes will be spread at a designated place sometime in the future.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, Hansford Griffith Dean and Gemmie Frances Glenn Dean.
Surviving are a sister, June Dean and husband, Pham, of California and a brother, Glenn Dean of Staunton, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
