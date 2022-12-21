On the evening of Dec. 16, 2022, Willa “Jean” Morris of Harrisonburg, Va., died at the age of 95. Willa Jean was born to Charles Edward Stafford and Eula Poe Stafford on Dec. 18, 1926, in Elkins, W.Va.
On Feb. 26, 1946, she married Amos O. Morris, who preceded her in death.
Jean was a faithful member of Westside Baptist Church in Harrisonburg for many years. She worked for Fashion Coiffures for over 15 years as a hairstylist. Jean loved her family very much. She enjoyed an abundance of things such as listening to Kenny Rogers, baking, coloring, camping, traveling to the beach, sitting on her porch, riding back roads and visiting Shenandoah National Park.
She is survived by her son, Ted Morris and wife, Becki; daughter, Brenda Castello and husband, Fred; sister, Patricia Perry and husband, Charles; grandchildren, Sasha Gregory and husband, Vince, Stacey Castello, Nathan Castello and partner, Morgan Agee and seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews that she cared for dearly.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Gerald Owen Morris; brothers, William K. Stafford, Edward “Sonny” DeNeal Stafford; sisters, Johan Stafford Earman, Betty “Toots” Virginia McCoy and a granddaughter, Sara Morris Hensley.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by mail: 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
