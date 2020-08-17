Willard “Bud” Edwin Dove, 81, of Fulks Run, died Aug. 15, 2020, at Brookdale of Harrisonburg. He was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Bergton, and was a son of the late Ora and Denna Dove.
He retired from Pilgrim's Pride in Timberville. Bud was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. He was an avid hunter and softball player.
On Jan. 31, 2001, he married the former Anna Lou Carr, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Teresa Norman of Bergton; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Strawderman of Elkton; one grandson; six stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-granddaughter; two sisters, Eunice Mullenax and husband, Delmas, of Broadway and Mazie Stump of Timberville; and two brothers, Delmas Dove and wife, Phyllis, of Criders and Roger Dove and wife, Cindy, of New Market.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Chad Carr; and a brother, Earl Dove.
Pastor Eric Wetzel and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
For those attending the service, facial coverings and social distancing will be required per CDC guidelines.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway to sign the guestbook and view on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren, 12743 3rd Hill Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.