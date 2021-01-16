Willard Haskel “Butch” Painter Jr., 71, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Page County, and was a son of the late Willard Haskel Painter and Jeanette Florence Rhinehart Painter.
Butch worked for J. Rex Burner Co. Inc. for 40 years. He sang bass with the gospel group The Missionaires for several years up and down the East Coast.
He is survived by one aunt and numerous cousins, as well as his cat, Dumpling.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Stanley Advent Cemetery by Evangelist Earl E. Painter and the Rev. Chester Knighting.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page SPCA or to the American Diabetes Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.