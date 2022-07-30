Willard Eugene (Cricket) Smiley, 63, of Grottoes, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born on September 9, 1958 and was a son of Susan (Shifflett) Smiley.
Cricket worked as a Supervisor at Perdue in Bridgewater.
On December 22, 2001, he was united in marriage to Vickie (Sipe) Smiley, who survives.
Cricket is also survived by two brothers, Tim (Pattie) Smiley, of Grottoes, Jeffrey (Bonnie) Smiley, of Shenandoah; a step-son Joshua Shifflett; and numerous nieces and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan (Shifflett) Smiley; step-sons, Brandon Shifflett and Joey Shifflett; cousins, Larry Shifflett and Charlie Shifflett.
A service celebrating the life of Cricket will be held on August 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the start of the service
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes.
