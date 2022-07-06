William Alexander Wimer, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, June 30, 2022. Mr. Wimer was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Monterey, Va., and was the son of the late Duffie Madeline Withrow Wimer and Clarence Eldridge Wimer.
Mr. Wimer worked at Byrd and Frederickson Orchard in Timberville and Waste Management in Harrisonburg. He was a member of Harrisonburg Gospel Assembly.
On Aug. 31, 1991, he married Viola Shoemaker, who preceded him in death on April 29, 2011. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Wimer of New Market on April 7, 2022, and a niece, Donna, of Monterey.
Mr. Wimer is survived by a brother, Russel Wimer and wife, Faye, of New Market; a sister, Martha Varner of Monterey; stepdaughter, Blanche Harris; stepgrandchildren, Carla Rhodes, Elaine Ward, Donna West, Diana Popkins, Richard Popkins, Michael Popkins and Robert Popkins; three nieces and one nephew.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gonzaver Braziel and Pastor Todd Hummel officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fathers for the Fatherless, 4249 Appleton Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
