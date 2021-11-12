William Arthur Blosser Sr., 85, of New Market, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in New Market.
The funeral will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m.
He is survived by daughters, Karen Jean Peer of Brandywine, W.Va., and Mary Blosser of New Market; sons, Wayne Blosser and William Blosser Jr., both of New Market, Mike Blosser of Broadway and Matt Blosser of New Market; brothers, John Blosser of New Market and Freddie Blosser of Mount Jackson; and sisters, Barbara Mongold, Ina Mae Richards, and Judy Dinges, all of New Market, and Anna Reedy of Broadway. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma “Tootie” Blosser; father, Claude Blosser; mother, Anna (Lloyd) Blosser; daughter, Anna Lucille Blosser, brothers, Thomas Blosser and James Blosser; and sister, Betty Jean Pettit.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice of Harrisonburg, Va.
Services performed under the direction of Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 187 E. Main St. Luray, VA 22835
www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.