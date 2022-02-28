William B. ‘Bill’ Dyer Jr.
William B. (“Bill”) Dyer, Jr., 84, of McGaheysville, passed away at home, with his wife of 60 years and his trusty dog Zoey by his side.
Bill was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Jackson, Mich., to William B. and Evelyn Dyer. Following high school and Navy service overseas, he met Jeanne (Doyle) Dyer on a blind date. They were married on Oct. 7, 1961. She was his “Princess” every day since.
His long career included management positions with Walker Manufacturing in Harrisonburg, Va., and Fred Jones Manufacturing in Oklahoma City, Okla. He earned his college degree at age 55. Bill and Jeanne later relocated to Sun City, Ariz., where he was a stalwart in the all-volunteer Sun City Posse — an adjunct to the Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Department. He rose to the peer-elected position of Posse Commander.
For his professional accomplishments, he was equally proud of his years as a little league baseball coach and pee-wee football coach in the Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation Department, his mentoring of young men in Scouting, and his unofficial title as The Dad Who Could Fix Anything.
In addition to his wife, Jeanne, the avid reader and dedicated patriot is survived by two sons, Brigadier General William B. Dyer III (Jill) of Atlanta and Todd Anthony Dyer (Donna) of McGaheysville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Brandon Dyer (Jessica), Katherine Dyer, Sarah Dyer; great-grandson, Levi Dyer; sister, Catherine Buck, and beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of traditional expressions of love, the family welcomes contributions to Alzheimer’s causes in your local area.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
