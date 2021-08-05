William "Bad Eye" Marion Clinedinst, 77, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home. Marion was born April 19, 1944, a son of the late Nina (Hummel) and Charles D. "Jack" Clinedinst.
He retired from VDOT and was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren.
On July 5, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sharon Elaine (Smith) Clinedinst, who survives.
Marion is also survived by a daughter, Dena C. Driver and husband, Tim, of Mount Solon; a sister, Gloria Long of Dayton; grandchildren, Kinzer William Driver (Lindsey) of Mount Solon and Shay Driver Smiley and husband, Cameron, of Dayton; and good friend, Ira Helmick of Sangerville.
He is also preceded in death by a sister, Janice Lohr.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Sangerville with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Clover Hill Rescue.
The family would like to thank Jill and Sheri from Legacy Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
