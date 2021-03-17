William ‘Bill’ E. Showalter Jr.
William “Bill” Earl Showalter Jr., 81, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Showalter was born Nov. 3, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late William Earl Sr. and Elma Katherine Kingree Showalter.
He was a graduate of the 1959 Turner Ashby High School and retired after 39 ½ years from Walker Manufacturing in the pipe division. He loved working on projects with his hands and was a model train and Minneapolis Moline farm tractor enthusiast. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and helping his granddaughter with projects. He was a member of the Broadway-Timberville Jaycees, Belmont Ruritan Club and Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church and Weaver’s Mennonite Church.
On May 2, 1970, he married Barbara Campbell Showalter, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, William “Wes” Earl Showalter III and wife, Jeanne, of Rockingham; granddaughter, Rachel Showalter; and a brother, Paul F. Showalter Sr. and wife, Wanda, of Rockingham.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Showalter was preceded in death by his siblings, Ethel Moyers and husband, Ralph; Mary Lee Cupp and husband, Dan; and Samuel Showalter and wife, Wanda.
Pastor Kevin Poeckert and Phil Kanagy will conduct a graveside service Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Friday, March 19, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullehfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
