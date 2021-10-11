William “Bill” Edward Arehart, 63, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Arehart was born Nov. 25, 1957, in Bristol, Tenn., and was the son of the late, William “Willie” and Eunice Ritchie Arehart. He was also preceded in death by uncle, Howard E Arehart who was a father figure to Bill, and his aunts, Zella and Dolly Arehart.
Bill was an owner and operator of Arehart Recycling in Timberville for many years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a Civil War history buff, his favorite place to visit was Gettysburg, Penn. He loved black licorice, cheese, and his black cat, Kiki.
On June 14, 1982, he married Aviva Freedman Arehart, who survives.
In addition to his wife of 39 years, he is survived by his daughters, Valerie Kopp and husband, Joshua and Gabrielle Arehart and fiancé, Aaron Bennett, and grandchildren, Scarlett Scholz, Gavin Kopp and James Kopp.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery, with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stanley Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
