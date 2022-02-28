William ‘Bill’ Foley
William “Bill” Thomas Patrick Foley, 64, a resident of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at his home. Bill was born in Maine to the late Patrick Walter and Marguerite “Peggy” Augusta Boyer Foley on Jan. 9, 1958. On May 16, 1981, he married Cecilia Wack Foley, who preceded him in death Sept. 25, 2015.
Surviving are his children, Julie Hart and husband, Bret, of Mount Crawford, Tim Foley and wife, Ida, of Timberville, Jason Duncan of Williamsburg and Jeffrey Duncan and wife, Emilie, of Newport News; siblings, Michael Foley and wife, Marykate, of Manassas, Bob Foley of Pink Hill, N.C., Ward Foley and wife, Marisa, of Alexandria and Brooks Foley and wife, Polly, of Cary, Ill.; uncles, John Foley of Hawaii and Peter Meehan of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Simon Hart, Malakai Hart, Omele Foley, and two baby boys due in April 2022. In addition, Bill is survived by numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and his faithful dog, Foxy, whom he loved very much.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by infant siblings, Mary, Arthur, and Elizabeth; two sisters-in-law, Kim Foley and Janet Schmidt; and aunt, Carol Ann Meehan.
As a teenager, Bill earned a reputation as a formidable wrestling opponent winning many tournaments and had the honor of being inducted to Bishop Ireton High School’s athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. After graduation from James Madison University, Bill worked as a licensed professional counselor for many years. First serving at the Arlington Treatment Center and then at the Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board. He also worked for several years at the Shenandoah Valley Sex Offender Treatment Program. Bill was a prolific writer, drafting poetry, a young adult novel, and a professional book in his personal time. He was a faithful member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, responding to God’s call at every turn. When his children were young he volunteered teaching religious education classes and assisted with many scouting adventures. In recent years, he found much joy serving our community through the church food pantry. Bill’s compassionate listening, questions, and words of wisdom impacted countless families in our community.
Bill’s family would like to thank everyone for your concern and kindness and prayers. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following organizations that are very close to Bill’s heart: Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry — www.bsccva.org; Generations Crossing — www.generationscrossing.com; and The Wampler Neuro Wellness Class — Checks may be written to Wampler & Associates with a note that it is for the Parkinson’s Neuro Wellness and mailed to Wampler & Associates Rehabilitation, 220 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.
