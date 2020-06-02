William ‘Bill’ G. Wilkins
William “Bill” Grant Wilkins, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away May 30, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Otis H. and Edna Dove Wilkins.
Bill moved from Mathias, W.Va., to Harrisonburg where he had resided for the last 30 years. He was a past member of Harrisonburg Eagles and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, car shows, hunting, racing and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his significant other, Ginger Morris, of Harrisonburg; daughters, Mary Mongold and Teresa Wilkins of Mathias, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Jonathan and Courtney Hollen, and Crystal Mongold; a brother, Howard Wilkins of Fulks Run; and a sister, Betty Sager of Mathias, W.Va.
Following current Phase 1 COVID-19 restrictions, friends and family may view and sign the register book noon to 5 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bob Talbott officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
