William ‘Bill’ Harpine Bowman
William ‘Bill’ Harpine Bowman, 91, of McGaheysville, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center of conditions not related to COVID.
Bill was born January 3, 1930, a son of the late J. Harry and Kathleen Groah Bowman.
On September 23, 1950 he married Vera Marshall Bowman, who survives.
After a short term of working as a welder at Dupont in Waynesboro, Bill began his career in farming in October 1951. Over the years Bill was active in community organizations. Serving as President of the Virginia Young Farmers Association, President of the Rockingham County Fair, President of the Rockingham County Farm Bureau Federation, President of the Port Republic Ruritan Club and President of the Grottoes Woodmen of the World. He was an active member of all previous listed organizations as well as served on the Board for the Rockingham Petroleum and the Virginia Poultry Federation. He loved his Port Republic United Methodist Church and served as Lay Leader as well as a Sunday School teacher for many years.
In addition to his community groups, Bill loved spending time with his family. Family picnics, complete with homemade chocolate ice cream, was his favorite. He never met a stranger, and if he did he was sure to give them a can of applebutter.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two children, Sandra and husband Kenny, and Charles and wife Patricia. Four grandchildren, Ken Hammer, wife Cathy, Adam Bowman, wife Melissa, Willie Bowman and girlfriend Nicole Lambert, and Kymberly Coffman, husband Matthew. Two great-grandchildren, Alex Coffman and Kaylee Hammer. One brother, Joe Bowman and wife Jean.
He is proceeded in death by four brothers, Robert “Bob” Bowman, George Bowman, Galen Bowman and Johnny Bowman. And one sister, Betty Winegard.
The family will have a private graveside service with a celebration of life planned for Spring 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.