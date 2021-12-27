William “Bill” Joe Shilling
William “Bill” Joe Shilling, 94, of Broadway, died December 25, 2021 at Timberview Crossing in Timberville, VA.
He was born March 16, 1927 in Kokomo, IN and was a son to the late Earl and Margaret Goetzman Shilling.
Bill received his Masters Degree in electrical engineering and retired from Westinghouse Corporation, where he designed generators for jets. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and enjoyed playing tennis and ballroom dancing. He was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kokomo Indiana.
On February 17, 1952 he married the former Evelyn “Jean” Brogee, who preceded him in death in 1964.
Surviving are two sons; Gregory Shilling and wife Kathi, of Broadway, Steven Shilling, of Warwick, RI, four grandchildren; Joe Shilling, of RI, Amy Shilling, of CT, Chris Shilling, of Columbus, OH, Amber Shilling, of Broadway, and five great grandchildren; Nicholas Tesler, Evalyn Tesler, Carter Shilling, Reese Shilling, Evelyn Shilling.
He was preceded in death by a brother; Robert Shilling.
His body will be cremated and burial will be privately held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, OH.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
