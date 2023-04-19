William “Bill” Kenzie Moyers
William “Bill” Kenzie Moyers, 65, of Timberville died April 17, 2023 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He was born January 5,1958, in Rockingham County to the late Floyd and Nellie June Harrison Moyers.
Bill was employed at Cargil and previously as a meat cutter at A W Whitmore and Sons Grocery for many years. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren and loved watching WWE , Nascar Races, and the Dallas Cowboys. Bill loved his dog Pebbles, who was always by his side through his sickness.
On October 26, 2012, he married the former Virginia Faye Combs who survives.
Also surviving are his children; daughter, Amy and significant other Adam Switzer of Broadway; son, Scotty Moyers and significant other Pamela Cline of Timberville; granddaughter Autumn Mance; brother Tom Moyers and wife Sharon of Timberville; Stepson Chris Lantz and wife Marie of Broadway; step grandchildren; Matthew Lantz, Leann Lantz and Elizabeth Lantz; nephew Brian Moyers and wife Julie of Grottoes.
Pastor Victor Norris will conduct a funeral service 11:00 AM Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Timberville Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 PM at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, or the home of Tom and Sharon to share memories of Bill.
