William “Bill” N. Fitch passed away peacefully on January 16, 2022 after a short hospital stay. He was born on August 9, 1941 in Washington, DC and grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he graduated from Brookville High School. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nina Burns Fitch of McLean, Virginia, their two daughters, Julie Fitch and Janet Fitch, and their dog Zella. He was very proud of his daughters, both of whom now live in Northern California.
Bill lived the past 13 years in Lacey Springs, Virginia, in a home that Bill helped build. He was an avid do-it-yourselfer, and loved driving his Ford pickup trucks. Even during his professional life, he enjoyed being a “weekend farmer.” Bill and Nina recently moved to a retirement community in Fairfax, Virginia, near their previous home in Vienna, where they lived from 1971 until 1990.
Bill earned his Ph.D. in Sanitary Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1969 and went on to have a 30+ year career in the federal government, working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Interior in Washington, DC. Bill also worked for the U.S. Department of Energy in Colorado, where Bill and Nina lived for 14 years before returning to Virginia.
Bill was also proud that he earned his credential as a Certified Public Accountant shortly before retiring.
Bill was an avid bridge player, earning over 3500 master points and status as a Sapphire Life Master. He enjoyed playing with several partners around Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and Northern Virginia. Bill was proud that he could hold his own playing with the professionals.
Bill was a lifelong student of history and liked to travel around to National Parks and historic monuments. He has been to every state in the U.S. He also loved all of his dogs, mostly border collies and labs. He loved people, too, and if he didn’t want you to leave at the end of a visit, he’d promise to tell you at least one more story about something from the past.
In addition, Bill was a fast puzzler, though many of his puzzles had that one missing piece that he lost somewhere along the way.
Bill will be buried at the Lacey Springs Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later in the Spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
