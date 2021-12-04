William “Bill” Page Vaughan, 87, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Shenandoah, Va.
Bill was born December 3, 1933, in Shenandoah, VA, and was the son of the late Scott Franklin Vaughan and Dorothy Bear Mowbary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald Vaughan and wife, Bette.
Bill was a Navy veteran and he served on the USS from 1952-1956 on Gilbert Island. He was a member of the Shenandoah VFW, Shenandoah Rescue Squad, Shenandoah Fire Department, and Shenandoah Moose Lodge. Bill was also a member of the Fields United Methodist Church, as well as a co-founder of the Shenandoah Rescue Squad.
He retired from Sperry Marine in Charlottesville, VA after 35 years of service at the age of 55 years old. He then went on to work for his son Jeff at KVK and Shenandoah Speedway up until 2020 when his health started to decline. Bill loved the Washington Reskins and watching football. He was a very loving and caring man who loved serving the in Navy and helping his son. He would do anything for his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife Betty Jewell Vaughan; two sons, Jeff Vaughan and wife, Antonella, and Larry Gray and wife, Diane; brother, Eddie Vaughan and wife, Phyllis; four grandchildren, Wesley Vaughan, Stacey Vaughan Staton, Shane Gray and Jacqueline Blosser; four great-grandchildren, Eli and Zander Gray, Sydney Staton and Charlise Blosser, as well as several nieces.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery, 1224 US Hwy 211 East, Luray, VA 22835, with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shenandoah VFW, Shenandoah Rescue Squad or Shenandoah Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
