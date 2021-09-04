William “Bill” Wilbert Wilkins, 74, of New Market, VA passed away September 2, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born January 17, 1947 in Bergton, to the late Rudolph Wilbert and Ruby Delawder Wilkins.
Bill was a rural mail carrier for Broadway Post Office, a truck driver and dispatcher. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in New Market. He was a member of the American Legion, Shenandoah Valley Knife Collectors, Izaak Walton League of America, National Rifle Association, Wild Turkey Federation, Buck Masters, VA Rural Letter Association, and the National Active Retired Federal Employees.
On June 6, 1975 he married the former Deborah Fay Funkhouser, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jason Wilkins and wife Pam of Luray, Derrick “Trigger” Wilkins and wife Jennifer of Elkton; two grandchildren, Kristan Wilkins and husband Ray Holston of Christiansburg, Noah Wilkins of Elkton; four sisters, Mary Ann Morris of Broadway, Nadine Simmers of Mt. Crawford, Barbara Payne of Harrisonburg, Chevie Wilkins of Timberville; two brothers, Dennis Wilkins and Rudolph “Duby” Wilkins, both of Broadway.
His sister, Helen Riggleman, preceded him in death.
Pastor Ernest Halterman will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville. Burial will be in the Zirkle Family Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view and sign the register book after 9 a.m. Monday.
For those not vaccinated, masks are encouraged at the funeral home and at the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zirkle Cemetery, C/O Ramona Neese, 311 Manor Mill Lane, New Market, VA 22844; or Virginia Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
