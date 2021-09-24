BROADWAY -- On Sept. 21, 2021, Bill ended his 85-year journey. From being born in a home with no electricity or running water, to using a laptop upon retiring from Shenandoah Valley Electric, the changes he saw were remarkable.
Hunting, beekeeping, and woodworking occupied his spare time, not to mention his numerous rides with his devoted beagle, Molly. Those who wish to honor Bill’s memory, instead of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter or rescue organization.
A special thank you to the Shoemaker family for the exceptional care and love shown to Bill the last few years.
All services will be private.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
