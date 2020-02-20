William ‘Billy’ Jenkins
May 21, 1959-Feb. 14, 2020
William ‘Billy’ Jenkins, 60, of Linville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his mother, Iris Jenkins; companion of 17 years, Susie Landes; children, Jessica Matthews and Kenneth Jamerson; stepchildren, Allen Thomas, Ariel Thomas, Harley Thomas and Jason Gillespie; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Doug Jenkins.
William enjoyed hunting and fishing and had been employed by Valley Protein.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct the funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Pine Grove Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg. Fellowship will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.