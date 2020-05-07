William “Billy” Leonard Manor, 64, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home in Harrisonburg. William was born June 26, 1955, in Norfolk, Va., and was a son of the late Bill Manor and Ruby Irene Bishop Manor.
William graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1973 and made a career for himself as a top salesman for multiple large equipment companies. Billy was also an amazing guitarist and vocalist and played in many local bands as well as worship teams at church. William was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, go camping and boating. He loved to grill out and go on vacations with his kids and family. He was a loving father and grandfather, who was devoted to showing how much he cared and will be remembered for his sense of humor. William considered himself a great handyman and mechanic that could fix anything.
He is survived by his former wife and friend, Terri Manor; son, William Leonard Manor Jr. and fiancé, Rikki; daughters, Brooklyne Manor-Johnston and husband, Nick, Brittany Manor and fiancé, Preston, Kelsey Shifflett and husband, Terry; 11 grandchildren; brother, Joe Manor and wife, Bev; nephew, Jesse Manor and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.