William C. Harris Jr., 54, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home due to congested heart failure.
William served as an officer at the 4391 Fraternal Order of the Eagles for many years. He enjoyed golf, bowling, pool, corn hole, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; two daughters, Samantha (Joseph) and Allison (Briant); granddaughter, Phoebe “Hiccup”; mother, Diane Harris Guzzi; two sisters, Cathy (Devon) and Laura (Edmund); and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Harris.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park.
