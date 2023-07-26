William "Bill" Carlton Riner, 77, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be held at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren Sunday, July 30, at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Ron Wyrick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
William was born in Fayetteville, W.Va. to Glendon and Marjorie Riner on Nov. 27, 1945. He attended Fayetteville High School, graduating in 1963. He attended Bridgewater College before opening a local restaurant in Harrisonburg, The Elbow Room. He married Sandra Rae Wine of Harrisonburg in August of 1976. He later went on to earn a degree in Industrial Management from the West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1990. During a unique and varied career, he held positions including but not limited to dairy farmer, coal miner, repossession officer, restaurant and bar owner, newspaper carrier, fuel oil delivery driver, business manager, real estate investor, and real estate agent, before getting his Real Estate Broker’s license and starting Riner Rentals in 1999, which he owned and operated until 2011 when he sold the company to his son. Anyone who knew him knew how hard he worked and what commitment he had to everything that he did. Bill enjoyed traveling all over the world and spending time with his children and grandchildren and a lifetime of friends from all over.
Bill is survived by his twin sons, Paul and wife, Laura, and Carter and wife, Sarah, both of Harrisonburg as well as six grandchildren, who knew him as BBR. Bill was preceded in death by wife, Sandy Riner; brothers, Stephen and Gary Riner; and parents, Glendon and Marjorie Riner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to either Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Young Life #VA21, P.O. Box 1433, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
