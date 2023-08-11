William Christopher Kyle, 17, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, as the result of a car accident. William was born Sept. 16, 2005, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of Christopher Stevens and Marjorie Merriman Clifton Kyle.
Even as a toddler William was curious. He was a climber and adventurer. What is on top of the refrigerator? Where does this path go? How deep is the puddle? This curiosity defined him throughout his life. As he grew into his teen years the first thing everyone noticed about William was his height. At 6’10”, he stood out everywhere he went. William didn’t shy away from the attention but used it to create connections.
William, loved by many, had a tight inner circle: he was a deep person who really invested in the people he loved. He spent most of his time hanging out with his family and neighbors. A hero to his brother, Jonny, and best friend to his sister, Abigail, William loved to make them laugh, and the sound of laughter was a constant in his presence. Constantly moving and creating entertainments, he was always the first to start a neighborhood game of knock-out or a Nerf battle. When bored, the neighborhood kids always knew they could find things to do at the Kyle house where William would lead games and treks through the woods.
No one was ever too young or too old for William to spend time with. He relished relationships with many adult friends and teachers and was always open to learning from these respected adults in his life. William was a great listener and observer. He could imitate anyone’s walk and had his family on the floor laughing with his imitations. Everyone around William was drawn to his humor. Never mean-spirited, often silly; his comic muses were Jim Carrey, Steve Carrell, and Homer Simpson.
His height and left-handedness made him a force on the tennis court where he was the MVP at Blue Ridge School, having one match where he had 21 aces his senior year. He played basketball competitively for years, but what he loved most was playing with his father, brother and friends. The 6AM basketball group at RMH wellness center was a constant in his life up until the week he died. William was best at expressing himself through humor and art, but learned to speak confidently his two years at Blue Ridge School where he thrived in the small class environment. Where he gained the most confidence in life developed from his relationships with mentors who would talk through ideas with him and really listen. He paid it forward by being that wiser person to people younger than he was and was a role model in kindness and character to his siblings and students at Blue Ridge where he served as a student leader. He will be missed most by his family and friends for his carefree attitude, cheekiness and sense of humor, and love of play.
William was weeks away from entering Industrial Design at the College of Visual and Performing Arts at James Madison University. His potential as an industrial designer was immense due to his creative mind, curious nature, and talent for both drawing and building. The Lego projects he created were always so much cooler than the ones on the covers of the box. It is heartbreaking that he was unable to pursue this path.
In honor of his memory, the family has decided to create a space that fosters thoughtful conversations and laughter. William's own character was shaped by deep discussions with respected individuals, and we hope that by commemorating him in this way, others will be inspired to engage in meaningful dialogue with those who are still discovering who they are. We ask that you follow William’s example by taking the time to ask questions and truly listen; you may be surprised where these conversations take you.
William was a recent graduate of Blue Ridge School, St. George, Va. and a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Abigail Kyle; his brother, Jonathan Kyle; paternal grandmother, Shirley Kyle of Williamsburg; maternal grandparents, Dotsy Clifton and Lewis Singer; uncle, Reid Kyle, III; aunt, Katie Sillery and husband, Eric; uncle, Curt Clifton and aunt Laura and god-parents, Hobey and Ginna Bauhan, as well as cousins, Olivia, Tallulah, Lucy, Harrison, Jack and Charlie and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Kyle; paternal grandfather, William Kyle, Jr., and maternal grandfather, Orrin Clifton.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at JMU Memorial Hall, 395 S. High St., Harrisonburg, Va. with the Rev. Lauren Eanes and the Rev. Alex Zuber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to William C. Kyle Arboretum Fund, https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1591/19give/interior.aspx?sid=1591&gid=2&pgid=510&cid=1526&bledit=1&appealcode=73357&dids=4680
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.