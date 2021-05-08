William Colin Johnstone
William Colin Johnstone, 89, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed way on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va.
William “Bill” was born on Dec. 28, 1931, in Atlanta, Ga. He was the youngest of three boys to the late Colin H. Johnstone and the late Lucille B. Johnstone. He was raised in the Chicago area, and St. Louis, Mo. Bill graduated from the University of Missouri in 1953. He served as a First Lieutenant in the Air Force. Bill began his career with General Electric, but moved on to the insurance industry. He was president of his own agency which he sold when he and his wife retired to Harrisonburg.
On March 21, 1959, Bill married his sweetheart, Ruth H. Richardson, who preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2019. Together they had two children: Richard C. Johnstone of Eldersburg, Md. and Lynda H. Blackwell of Harrisonburg, Va., and four grandchildren, Alyse Blackwell of Shepardstown, W.Va., Ethan Blackwell of Astoria, N.Y., Colin Johnstone and Grant Johnstone.
Bill enjoyed white water rafting for 35 years in Idaho and canoeing and camping on the Shenandoah River in Virginia. He was past president of the Belmont Civic Association and Life Long Learning at James Madison University. He and his wife were members of Emmanuel Episcopal Church for the last 24 years. He enjoyed attending the girls basketball games and football games at JMU for 25 years. Bill loved his family and the community of Harrisonburg.
The family would like to thank the staff and care team at Sunnyside who all treated dad with dignity and the utmost care.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The service is being conducted by Ed Bachschmid of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfs.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Bill’s memory to St. Jude’s or the Wounded Warrior Project.
