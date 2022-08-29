William “Billy” Donald Howard, 90, a resident of Rockingham, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home.
Billy was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Hyden, Ky., and was a son of the late William Goebel and Maude Beatrice Thompson Howard.
He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. Billy’s life profoundly changed on May 19, 1954; that was the day he became a Christian. After returning from Germany, he attended Eastern Mennonite College. While there, Billy befriended the Hubert Showalter Family. To this day, the Showalters are still considered family. Billy owned and operated Castleguard Locksmith for over 50 years, retiring at the age of 83. Billy came from a large family and helped raise his younger sisters. Many funny stories revolved around him and the girls. He was a member of Calvary Mennonite Church.
On Aug. 4, 1956, he married Lucinda “Cindy” Howard, who passed away three days prior to him on Aug. 24, 2022.
Billy is survived by his children, Mylinda Howard, Delphos Howard, Russell Howard, Kenneth Howard, Patty Washington, Amy Hylton and husband, David, and Christina Keller and husband, Kevin; siblings, Ruth Moore, Frances Sweet, and Helen Kasemeyer; grandchildren, Krystal Howard, Kristen Washington, Brittney Howard, Evan Hylton, Brandon Hylton, Ryan Hylton, Madison Keller, Samantha Keller and Harper Keller; great-grandchildren, Taysia Howard, Dimitri Howard, Mason Burrell, Raylan Burrell, and Faith Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Billy was preceded in death by his siblings, Mae Holland, Cecil Howard, Fred Howard, Jean McClintic, and Dot Davidson; and an infant son.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at McMullen Funeral Home. Per his wishes, there will be no public viewing.
A joint Celebration of Life service will be held for Billy and Cindy on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Timberville Mennonite Church with Fred Rodes and Nelson Showalter officiating.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sentara RMH Hospice for their tender, loving care and also Dr. Szentirmai, Dr. Anderson, and Dr. White for their compassionate care of Dad.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice Services, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
“But whoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life” John 4:14.
