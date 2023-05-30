William Dale Spitzer
William Dale Spitzer, 73, of Grottoes, went to be with his Lord on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 10, 1950, and was a son of the late Charlie and Constance (Lam) Spitzer.
Dale had worked for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg High School, retiring in February 2012, and was a member of the Grottoes United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees. He was one of the early members of the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department, enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes. Dale was very outgoing and loved by many in the community.
Dale is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia (Stroop) Spitzer.
Dale is also survived by a brother, Ronald Alan Spitzer and wife, Donna, of Marshall, N.C.; sister-in-law, Jacqueline (Liebert) Spitzer of Port Republic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Michael Spitzer; and brothers, Robin Otis Spitzer and Charlie Spitzer Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
A service celebrating Dale’s life will be held Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home in Grottoes with Pastor Brian Posey officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes United Methodist Church, 300 4th St., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
