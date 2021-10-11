William Donald Day, 57, of Rockingham, died Oct. 6, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born January 23, 1964 in Monroe, LA and was a son to the late William L. Day and Janet Minden Akin.
Donnie was a unique and special man who was loved and cherished by so many. He had a way of making anyone he talked to feel like they had known each other for years. He loved his family, his wife, and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone without any hesitation. He loved sports and watching Tom Brady play even after he left his favorite team, the Patriots. He loved Brady so much that he even named he and his wife’s dog, Brady, after him. He would never turn down a good time or a Miller Lite. He was also a hard worker and supervisor at Sugar Right, who truly cared about “his guys”, so much so that he would give up his own breaks to make sure every person on his team was able to have a break of their own. When he wasn’t working, you could be confident that he was “cutting up” and finding ways to make the people around him laugh, most likely with a little bit of sarcasm. He was a big fan of the beach, checking out the clouds and the stars, and just admiring the Lord’s work and creation. He also enjoyed camping, beating people in corn-hole, taking rides through the country, and working out. Donnie was able to place second in the Mr. Arkansas bodybuilding competition due to his passion and dedication for working out. Donnie was kind, caring, and most of all, loving. He meant so much to so many people, and he will be missed tremendously.
Surviving are his wife; Tracy Lynn Day, children; Jordan, Justine, Jessica, Baylee, Reed, Afton, twin brother; Ronny, sisters; Teri, Gina, brother-in-law; Shane and wife Andrea, and grandchildren; Jaycee, Aubree, Addison, Grant, Maddox, Brylee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law; Ronnie, and brother-in-law; Waylon.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday 3:30 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The family will receive friends from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.