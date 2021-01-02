William Douglas “Doug” Landes, Sr., 74, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Landes was born, Dec. 3, 1946, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late, Kenneth Rastus and Mary Frances Shirkey Landes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Alvin, Bobby, Charles and Alfred Landes.
Doug owned and operated Doug Landes Roofing for 54 years in Rockingham County. He enjoyed working, hunting, playing bingo and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Shifflett Landes; sons, William Douglas Landes, Jr., Tony Landes and wife, Teresa, David Landes, and Kevin Landes and wife, Crystal; daughter, Marsha McCormick and husband, Chandler; grandchildren, Cameron Landes, Colten Landes, Tyler Landes, Nicole McCormick, Kandis McCormick, Wyatt McCormick, Heather Landes and Brandon Landes; great-grandchildren, Jaylah Williams and Hailei Howdyshell, as well as brothers, Carl Landes and wife, Shirley, and Donnie Landes.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
