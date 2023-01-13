William Earl “Wes” Showalter III, 48, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Mr. Showalter was born May 9, 1974, in Rockingham County and was the son of Barbara Campbell Showalter of Harrisonburg and the late William Earl Showalter Jr.
He was a 1992 graduate of Harrisonburg High School. Wes worked at Red Front Supermarket where he met his wife, Jeanne. He later worked for PSI, Transprint, was a gold smith at Christopher William Jewelers and owned his own scrap metal business. He volunteered with the West Rockingham food pantry and with Open Doors. He loved mission trips, jeeps, his family and friends and spending time with his grand dog, “Oakley.” Even with his health issues, he strived to always help others and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 26, 1995, he married Jeanne Ann Shifflett, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are a daughter, Rachel Showalter Campbell and husband, Christian; mother-in-law, Connie Shifflett; brother-in-law, Jason Shifflett; sister-in-law, Beth Shifflett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Roger “Tommy” Shifflett.
Pastor Kevin Poeckert will conduct a funeral service Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Rockingham Food Pantry, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
