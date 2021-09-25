William Edgar Branner (Bill) died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Fulks Run. He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 7, 1943, a son of Rebecca Walker and Edgar T. Branner. Bill was a graduate of Broadway High School, where his mother was an English teacher and his father was the band director. Bill met his future wife, Karen Fairweather, on her first day at Broadway High School. He went on to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and was a member of the award winning Highty-Tighties Regimental Band, which marched in John F. Kennedy’s inaugural parade.
Bill and Karen married Aug. 23, 1964. In 1966, they moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where he worked on the NASA Saturn/Apollo program to put man on the moon. He worked first as a stress engineer for Brown Engineering, a NASA contractor, and then for IBM as a programmer. In 1972, IBM moved his family to Mt. Airy, Md., where he worked primarily with communication systems. In 1978, Bill left IBM to start his own software development corporation. In 1989, Bill’s family moved back to the Shenandoah Valley to be closer to his family. For 30 years, Hi-Tech Data Systems, Inc. designed and developed large scale data-based systems until he retired in 2006.
Bill was a lifelong learner. He earned his private pilot’s license and taught himself woodworking. He restored a 1908 Victorian home in Mt. Airy, Md. He sewed beautiful garments for Karen (except that the zippers were sometimes inside out). He studied German so he could better communicate with friends that he made in Germany when he worked with cruise lines. In his later years, he practiced singing so he could occasionally join the Chimney Rock VFW bluegrass musicians. Bill was never bored and his laugh was legendary.
Bill was an advocate for children. During the early years of their marriage, he and Karen welcomed numerous at-risk children into their home. Throughout his life, he quietly provided funds to local schools and community organizations to supplement school lunch accounts, field trip funds, food bank requests and more.
His children and grandchildren were the joy of his life. He supported them however possible, encouraging their interests and skills and making certain they knew they were honored and loved.
Although Bill traveled all over the world with his work, he was happiest at his log home in the woods of Fulks Run. He and Karen hosted many gatherings of family and friends. He loved to go for rides in the golf cart with his faithful dog Sweet Annie along the forest paths of his property. He never gave up hoping for a better day ahead.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen. His children are Dawn Murray (Scott) of Fulks Run and Eric Branner (Alyson) of Seattle. The grandchildren are Adam Mahaffey (Linzi) of Harrisonburg, Ben Mahaffey of Harrisonburg, Clara Lorenzen of Fulks Run, and Edith and Huxley Branner of Seattle. Also surviving are his brother, Phil Branner (Debra) of Baltimore, and his stepmother, Mabel Branner of Harrisonburg, and her children Mona Long and Don Myers.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to Dawn and Scott, who have skillfully and tenderly cared for Bill’s every need during the past 3 months.
There will be no public service at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the home or www.mcmullenfh.com.
