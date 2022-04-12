William Franklin “Billy” Dofflemyer Sr., 72, of Elkton, earned his wings to meet the loved ones who passed before him on April 9, 2022. He was born July 17, 1949, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the son of the late Millard Garfield and Helen Dean Dofflemyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Millard “Sonny” Dofflemyer, and sister, Florence Heistein.
Throughout the years, William worked for Golliday Roofing and Burner Well Drilling, both in McGaheysville, Knight Communications in Elkton and Foster Well and Pump Company in Earlysville. He retired due to declining health.
He is survived by three sons, Steven “Stevie” Dofflemyer and companion, Dana “Gabby”, who both cared for him during his illness, William “B.B.” Dofflemyer Jr. and wife, Joyce, and Edward “Eddie” Dofflemyer, all of Elkton; nine grandchildren, Alyssa and Melissa of Charlottesville, whom he reared, Trinity Marie “T-Bug” of Bridgewater, Ryan and wife, Jessica, Nelson, Shae, and Trenton Lee, all of Elkton, Steven “Cody” of Shenandoah and Luke of Dillwyn, Va.; four stepgrandchildren, Savannah of New York, Amanda and family of Mount Solon, Bobby and family of Stanley and Brendan of Harrisonburg; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lou Meadows of Elkton and Barbara Knight of McGaheysville; a daughter-in-law, Krista Dofflemyer of Bridgewater and several nieces and nephews.
Billy’s hobbies were old vintage trucks and cars as well as poultry shows. He will be sadly missed by his daytime companion, Buster, and all who loved him.
Special thanks to Dana and Valerie Shifflett, Melanie Merica, all of the home care nurses and UVA nurses.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
