William G. Toth
William “Bill” George Toth, 89, of Rockingham, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021.
Bill was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on Feb. 28, 1932, to the late George William and Ethel Sivak Toth.
In 1971, he moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, until 1974 when he moved to the Monterey Peninsula in California; then in 1996 to Harrisonburg, Va.
Bill’s passion was woodworking; as a youth, he made knick-knacks for family, friends, and church; then moved quickly on to become a co-owner of a custom cabinet business; next he ventured into home construction and real estate development; in his later years, he also made marquetry furniture.
He was very proud to have earned 32 Boy Scout Merit Badges, but was disappointed that he never became an Eagle Scout because his Troop was closed and members disbursed before he could complete the process.
His love of hunting sparked his interest in collecting old wooden duck decoys. He was an avid supporter of waterfowl preservation, a member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA.
In 1975, he ventured into an additional vocation as an art gallery owner and began The Decoy Gallery in Carmel, Calif. for 25 years.
Bill was a self-made man who lived and loved life fully. He worked for the National Prayer Breakfast in Arlington for five years and for seven years on the “First Night” New Year’s Eve venue in Harrisonburg. He enjoyed reading and always had a good mystery at hand and became well versed on the history of various wars, domestic and international.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie of 37 years; his son, William (Billy) Allan Toth and wife, Carol; his daughter, Genecia (Jenny) Johnson; granddaughter, Cynthia Young and husband, Marcus, also granddaughters, Cassidy and Haley Johnson; two great-grandsons, Marcus and Calum Young; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family invites friends to visit and celebrate memories from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at their home, 938 Rosedale Drive, Rockingham. There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution please consider the Rockingham Fire and Rescue Department.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.