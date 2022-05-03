William Gary Posey, 68, of McGaheysville, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. William was born in Alexandria, Va., on Nov. 21, 1953, to the late Patricia Patterson Posey and William Madison Posey, who survives.
William was on staff at James Madison University School of Music from 1981 to 2012. For 32 years, he was an assistant director for the Marching Royal Dukes, and for 37 years, was Director of Concert & Support Services for the JMU School of Music. During his tenure at JMU, he conducted concert bands, theater orchestras and choral groups. Bill performed regularly with the Massanutten Brass Band, the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, the Just Jazzin’ big band, the Massanutten Brass Quintet, the Valley Wind Ensemble, and other chamber groups. Bill was also the director of the 65-piece Harrisonburg/Rockingham Concert Band from 1988-2012. Bill was a clinician for United Music Enterprises and Bands of America, teaching clinics and master classes throughout the United States, Canada and Great Britain. He was active as an adjudicator for both marching and concert band festivals along the East Coast. Bill was a past recipient of Phi Mu Alpha’s Orpheus Award and Kappa Kappa Psi’s A. Frank Martin Award for his contributions to music and music education. His professional affiliations included Virginia Music Educators Association, National Association for Music Education, the International Trumpet Guild, the North American Brass Band Association, Bugles Across America, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and Kappa Kappa Psi. He was an avid military historian. He also loved the Outer Banks and surf fishing. He loved being a music educator and loved his students of all ages.
In addition to his father, William is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sharon Louise Posey; special friends, Rick and Becky Deloney; godchildren, Sarah and William Deloney; brothers-in-law, Michael Grimm and wife, Carrie, and John H. Grimm III; in addition to extended family and friends around the world.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
