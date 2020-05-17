William Grattan "Bill" "Papa" Shull, 68, of Mount Crawford, passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Center Friday, May 15, 2020, where he had been a patient since April 27, 2020.
Bill was born in Harrisonburg on April 7, 1952, and was the son of the late Oliver Marion and Edith (Ringgold) Shull.
Bill graduated from Turner Ashby High School, class of 1970, and attended Blue Ridge Community College. He was a retired parts associate at Joe Bowman Chevrolet in Harrisonburg and had previously worked for Dick Myers Chevrolet in Elkton, Charlie Obaugh in Harrisonburg, Storeman Specialty in Harrisonburg, Ethan Allen in Bridgewater, and Massanutten Builders in Harrisonburg. He was a member of Mount Crawford United Methodist Church. Bill loved to do woodwork, restoring old tractors and tractor pulling, but most of all he loved his family.
He was united in marriage on March 18, 1973, to Gloria Boyers Shull.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, William Grattan Shull II and wife, Amber, of Mount Crawford, and the lights of his life, his two grandsons, Camden Oliver Shull and Cooper Grattan Shull. Many uncles and cousins also survive.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
