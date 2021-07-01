William H. “Billy” Reeves Jr., 44, of Port Republic, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Billy was employed by Commonwealth Excavating Inc.
He was born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 23, 1977, and was the son of Alice Ritchie of Grottoes and the late William “Jackie” Reeves Sr. of Grottoes.
On June 2, 2016, he was united in marriage to Cynthia (Shifflett) Reeves, who survives. Billy is also survived by his son, Samuel Shifflett; stepdaughter, Hannah Ross; granddaughter, Kamille; sister, Michelle Reeves Ream (Jason Offenbacker), along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by sister, Sheila Reeves, and cherished grandmother, Helen Shifflett.
Family was the most important aspect of Billy’s life. He was a loving son who adored his mother, and she was always supportive of him during his life. For his wife, Cindy, he was a rock and a true romantic sending daily messages reflecting his love and adoration for her. He also loved spending time shooting hoops, talking cars, and encouraging the interests of his son, Samuel.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be mailed to 201 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441, or made at www.johnsonfs.com.
