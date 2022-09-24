William Hubert Gentry, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home in Pleasant Valley, Virginia surrounded by family members. He was born on July 22, 1934, the son of John William Gentry Jr. and Sarah Eloise (Rogers) Gentry of Crozet, Va. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 1955 and began working in what would become his life-long career in photography.
After working as a photographer with local newspapers and the television station, Hubert started his business of Gentry Photography in Harrisonburg Va. In his more than 65 years as a professional photographer, Hubert earned both the Master of Photography (1970) and Photographic Craftsman (1974) designations from the Professional Photographers of America. He taught photographic seminars across the US and internationally while leading and training the many talented people who worked alongside him at Gentry Photography. Through the years many family members also worked at Gentry Photography and many others who started working there became lifelong friends and part of his extended family. The business provided a full range of photographic services including school and senior pictures across multiple generations of families throughout the greater Shenandoah Valley area. In addition to his professional work, he was also particularly proud of his associations with the local law enforcement community and his work with the Harrisonburg Police Department for the establishment of the Auxiliary Police program where he held the rank of Captain (ID#401)
Outside of the business and community activities, Hubert had a wide range of personal interests. His enthusiasm for automobiles saw him driving various Jeeps, Avanti cars, a Delorean, and Hummers over the years but typically he was behind the wheel of a pickup truck. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed bird hunting especially when accompanied by English Setter bird dogs. With his passion for shooting sports and all things gun related he participated in skeet shooting and IPSC competitions and learned enough of the gunsmith’s trade so he could always be found testing out more holsters, sights, accessories, and the latest and greatest new part. Additionally, Hubert always looked forward to gathering with the diverse group of friends who would meet almost daily at a local restaurant to convene the coffee round table and discuss current events, politics, and how to solve all the world’s problems great and small.
Hubert was married to Judy Gentry who survives. He is also survived by children, John William Gentry II, and wife, Janice, of Afton, and Cereta Newkirk and husband, Todd, of Reston; sister, Susan Roehmer and husband John, of Oakton; granddaughter, Madeline Newkirk, of Reston; and the adopted family members Macie (English Setter) and Missy Blu (Bluetick Coonhound). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Barbara “Bobbi” Haden and her husband, Tommy.
A small private graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Potential plans for a future celebration of his long and full life at a later date are still being developed. In lieu of flowers and because of his love of dogs, especially English Setters, the family suggests a donation in his memory to a rescue group such as Our English Setter Rescue (https://oesr.org/donate/) or a charity of your choice supporting our police, military veterans, or first responders.
Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
