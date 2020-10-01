William H. Lyons Jr.
William H. Lyons Jr., “Sonny,” was born in Alexandria, Va., on March 7, 1937, and was the son of the late William H. Lyons Sr. and Mildred Lyons.
Sonny was a longtime resident of North Augusta, S.C., before returning to Virginia in 1996. He died on Sept. 30, 2020, at the age of 83, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Zehring Lyons; his children, Jeffrey Lyons, Timothy Lyons, Christopher Lyons, and Rebecca Fulcher, as well as his grandchildren, Brandi Schwarz, Zachary Lyons, Rhyman Lyons, Christy Graham, Daniel Fulcher III, Inglish Fulcher, Caleb Fulcher and Hannah Fulcher, and several great-grandchildren. Sonny was preceded in death by one son, Russell Lyons.
All services will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
