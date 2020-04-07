William Harold “Junior” Shifflett Jr., 61, of Elkton, passed away April 5, 2020, at Turner House in Timberville. William was born Nov. 14, 1958, in Harrisonburg and was a son of William H. Shifflett Sr. of Elkton and the late Myrtle Catherine Brown Shifflett.
He was a member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wayne Shifflett.
In addition to his dad, he is survived by a brother, Richard A. “Ricky” Shifflett of Elkton; aunts, Beatrice Williams, Betty Shifflett and Frances Moubray; uncle, Wilford Shifflett; nephew, Gregory A. Shifflett; great-nephew and nieces and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Mr. Shifflett is at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton where friends may call.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
