William Henry Miller, age 80, passed away on the evening of Sept. 8, 2022, in Fredericksburg, Va. He was born and raised in Harrisonburg, Va., and is preceded in death by his parents, Libby and John Miller and is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Mastoras; by his twin daughters, Toni and Tina and their families, who live in Austin, Texas; his little sister, Barbara Miller; and his younger brothers, Michael and Mark (wife, Jayne) Miller, who all reside in Harrisonburg.
Bill knew from a very young age that he wanted to be a teacher and decided that teaching the blind and visually impaired was his true calling. His talent in this field took him to various schools and cities across the U.S. Two of his biggest accomplishments were serving as Principal at the Missouri School for the Blind in St. Louis and years later was offered the position of Superintendent at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Austin.
He eventually moved back to his home state of Virginia and soon met his beautiful wife, Wendy. They made a wonderful life together in Fredericksburg, Va., with their fur babies. Bill continued to help children with special needs until his retirement. He loved photography, reading and spending time at the beach, so we believe he is doing the things he loved in Heaven.
There will be no funeral service.
Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
