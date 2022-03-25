William ‘Henry’ Tusing
William “Henry” Tusing, 92, of Mathias, WV passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, March 21, 2022.
He was born to the late Raymond Tusing and Pearl Violet Wilkins on May 30, 1929 at the Tusing Family Homestead on Branch Mountain in Hardy County, WV. He lived in Mathias, West Virginia for his entire life, save for his time as member of the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Knox.
He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Vada and Helen.
He is survived by his wife, Mavis D. Heishman who he joined in marriage on September 10, 1955. He is also survived by his children; Sherwin Tusing and his wife Sandra , Debra Whetzel and her husband Willard, Michael Tusing and his wife Nicole. Also surviving are his brothers Ralph, Raymond and Jerry. His cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren will think of him whenever they hold a newborn kitten, listen to the song of a bird on their windowsill or sit around a warm fire on a chilly autumn evening.
Henry retired from Walker Manufacturing after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed spending time around the family property in Mathias. He was a hunter, fisherman, and bird watcher. He kept a large and immaculate garden. He loved the ocean and was a wonderful swimmer. He enjoyed gathering each fall on the family property “up on the hill” for fellowship with friends and loved ones—a tradition that has lasted for more than 40 years. His calm dependability was a blessing to all of those around him.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV with Pastor Sherwin Tharp and Willard Whetzel officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lost River, WV. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
